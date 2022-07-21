CCM Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $466.47. 21,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,264. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $457.01 and its 200 day moving average is $518.48. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $617.74.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

