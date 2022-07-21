CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $13.36 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $182.30. The stock had a trading volume of 58,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,869. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $161.70 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.19. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.08.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

