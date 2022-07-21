CCM Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145,142 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.19% of MDU Resources Group worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,751,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,018,000 after acquiring an additional 397,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,319,000 after acquiring an additional 139,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,676,000 after acquiring an additional 113,197 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,810,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,385,000 after purchasing an additional 292,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after buying an additional 1,286,576 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $26.87. 22,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

