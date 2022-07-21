CCM Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties comprises about 2.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $16,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,976,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after buying an additional 2,451,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,597,000 after buying an additional 2,309,802 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,483,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.26. 31,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,071. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

