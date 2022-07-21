CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,843 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $327.04. 2,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,812. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $283.72 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

