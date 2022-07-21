CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives $115.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.25.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CD Projekt from 85.00 to 75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.
CD Projekt Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $5.14 on Thursday. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47.
CD Projekt Announces Dividend
CD Projekt Company Profile
CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CD Projekt (OTGLY)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.