CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives $115.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CD Projekt from 85.00 to 75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $5.14 on Thursday. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

