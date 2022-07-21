Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

