Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,580,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 26,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 205,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,585. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.084 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

