CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 45.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,330. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

