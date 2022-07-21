Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.43.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CG traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 262,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,792. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.33 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.76.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$373.97 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

