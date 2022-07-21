CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 56 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after purchasing an additional 598,366 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $49.70 on Thursday, reaching $792.20. The stock had a trading volume of 954,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,846,396. The business’s 50 day moving average is $708.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $860.44. The company has a market cap of $821.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $850.26.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

