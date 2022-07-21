CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.8% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $253.05. 25,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,098. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

