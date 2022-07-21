CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Target were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.8% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 9.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 171,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,375,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 32.8% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.21. The stock had a trading volume of 31,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,197. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.90 and a 200-day moving average of $198.32. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

