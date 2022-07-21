CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $9.67 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.95. The stock had a trading volume of 232,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,398,728. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $227.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

