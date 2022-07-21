CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 276 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.90. 24,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.38. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

