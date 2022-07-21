CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 67,015 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,015 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 1.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $45,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,349,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,974,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,303,000 after purchasing an additional 438,429 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 38,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

