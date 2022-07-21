CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.12. 54,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,494. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average of $102.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

