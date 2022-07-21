CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,502 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $362.72. The company had a trading volume of 288,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,873. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.28 and a 200 day moving average of $389.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
