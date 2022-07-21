CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,087 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 30.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,591 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $415,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG traded down $4.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.67. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.02 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.68.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

