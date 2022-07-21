CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,738 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.70. 2,020,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,073,256. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

