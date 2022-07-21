Centric Swap (CNS) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Centric Swap (CNS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $152,082.41 and $1.21 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.33 or 0.00427913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00161212 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp.

Centric Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

