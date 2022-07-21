Chainswap Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $48.00 (ASAP)

Chainswap (ASAP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 36% higher against the US dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainswap has a total market cap of $443,073.90 and approximately $48.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,890.25 or 1.00058656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

ASAP is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,459,167 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap.

Chainswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

