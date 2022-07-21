Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN)

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company.
Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DYN opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47.
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.