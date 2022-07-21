Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN)

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DYN opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NYSE:DYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19.

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.