ChatCoin Trading Up 9.8% This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $585,884.24 and $26,709.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,235.65 or 0.99976995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00047628 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00023492 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.