Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 83.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1,087.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

