Choreo LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $37.39 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.