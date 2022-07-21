Choreo LLC Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2,068.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

