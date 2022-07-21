Choreo LLC Sells 5,128 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 116.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,152 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $1,793,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $2,014,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

