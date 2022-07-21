Choreo LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 231.00% and a negative return on equity of 263.09%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

