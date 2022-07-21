CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Purchases 25,000 Shares

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$15,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,168,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$724,594.

On Monday, July 18th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,980.00.

On Friday, July 15th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,980.00.

On Tuesday, July 12th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 23,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$13,625.30.

On Monday, July 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 50,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,470.00.

On Friday, June 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$1,749.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$1,710.06.

On Monday, June 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$1,749.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$1,716.00.

On Monday, June 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$1,560.00.

Shares of CIBT Education Group stock remained flat at C$0.62 during trading on Thursday. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.49 and a 12-month high of C$0.74. The company has a market cap of C$42.45 million and a PE ratio of -14.09.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

