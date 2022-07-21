Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.07 and last traded at $32.08. Approximately 417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 146,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cimpress in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $873.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $657.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.70 million. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

