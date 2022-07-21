Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.90-$12.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.47 billion-$8.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.33 billion.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $392.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. Cintas has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus reduced their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $432.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Cintas by 4.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

