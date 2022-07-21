CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.86.
CI&T Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of CI&T stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CI&T has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.
CI&T Company Profile
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
