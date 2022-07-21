CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of CI&T stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CI&T has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in CI&T by 44.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

