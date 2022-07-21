Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,104,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $58,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 47.8% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Citigroup by 9.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Shares of C traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.82. 270,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,715,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

