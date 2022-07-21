Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Citigroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years. Citigroup has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.59. 18,232,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,351,412. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after buying an additional 590,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,591,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,377,000 after buying an additional 82,641 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Citigroup by 24.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,813,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,263,000 after buying an additional 548,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Citigroup by 11,518.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after buying an additional 750,778 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.