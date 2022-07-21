Citigroup Raises Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Price Target to GBX 320

Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 310 ($3.71) to GBX 320 ($3.83) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wise from GBX 640 ($7.65) to GBX 410 ($4.90) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.
Wise Stock Performance
WPLCF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.90. 115,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,441. Wise has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $16.00.
About Wise
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.
