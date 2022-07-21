Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35), RTT News reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $37.32. 105,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.