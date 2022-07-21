City of London Group (LON:CIN) Trading Up 13.6%

Shares of City of London Group plc (LON:CIN – Get Rating) shot up 13.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.60). 29,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 10,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.46.

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; working capital loans; property bridging finances; market broking advise services for general insurance, commercial finance broking, regulated mortgages, protection, pensions, and investments; and banking license application services.

