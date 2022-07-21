City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) PT Lowered to $15.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CIO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $584.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in City Office REIT by 1,557.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

