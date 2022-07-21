Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,924 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,270,000 after acquiring an additional 34,469 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,559,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth $37,023,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $77.79.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

