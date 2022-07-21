Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 0.8 %

PFN stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.