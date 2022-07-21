Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,589 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $91,560,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.18. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $76.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.