Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $268.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

