Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 2,352 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $183.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,367 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

