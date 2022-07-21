Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 4,224 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.