Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 965 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group cut their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

