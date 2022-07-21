Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Short Interest Update

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 245,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $6,251,076.63. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,306,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,978,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 3,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $120,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,013,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,983,573.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 245,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $6,251,076.63. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,306,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,978,796.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 611.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YOU opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. Clear Secure has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Clear Secure to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

