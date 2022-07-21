Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLNN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Clene to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Clene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

Clene Stock Down 3.4 %

CLNN stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. Clene has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $285.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clene will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General Resonance Llc sold 181,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $399,999.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,560,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,232,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $110,839.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Resonance Llc sold 181,818 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $399,999.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,560,212 shares in the company, valued at $34,232,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 240,280 shares of company stock valued at $623,743 and have sold 210,018 shares valued at $520,415. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clene by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Clene during the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clene by 23.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Clene by 193.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Clene by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

