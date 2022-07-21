Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 60,268 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,268 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in AT&T by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

AT&T Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.57. 2,128,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,293,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $132.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

