Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $42.30. 110,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,387,924. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

